Lawyer Sarah Weddington, who successfully argued landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights case in 1972, dies aged 76

Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court when she was just 26 years old died Sunday. She was 76, Your Content has learned.

Sarah Weddington the Texas lawyer who argued landmark court case Roe V. Wade when she was 26 passed away in her sleep on Sunday morning at 76.

- Advertisement -

After graduating from law school at the University of Texas, Weddington and her former classmate, Linda Coffee, brought the class action lawsuit in 1972.

The case of ‘Jane Roe,’ whose real name was Norma McCorvey, was brought against the Dallas County District Attorney before reaching the Supreme Court.

This year, Roe v. Wade is under attack in the Supreme Court as the judicial body considers overturning the legislation to allow Mississippi to ban abortion.

Weddington´s death comes as the SCOTUS considers a case over Mississippi´s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy that jeopardizes the Roe decision,’according to The HILL.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]