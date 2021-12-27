Monday, December 27, 2021
    Man overboard sirens sound as 15 year old boy falls to his death on luxury liner returning to Miami after five day Caribbean cruise Firm says it was a suicide
    A 15 year old boy jumped to his death from a cruise ship returning to Miami in an apparent suicide leap from the luxury liner as it was returning from a five day voyage through the Caribbean, Your Content has learned.

    The unnamed 15-year-old leapt from the 16th floor, hitting the 8th floor deck of the MSC Seashore ship before falling into the water around 7.30 pm Wednesday.

    MSC characterized the death aboard their ship, which was returning to Miami after 5 days through the Carribean and Bahamas, as a suicide in a press release.

    Viral videos of passengers reacting to the ship’s ‘man overboard’ announcement have been shared thousands of times on social media.

    On December 12, a woman in her 20’s presumably died after falling overboard from a Carnival Cruises ship traveling from Long Beach to Mexico,’according to The Daily Advent.

