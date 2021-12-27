Missouri woman, 32, pulls cheesy grin for her mugshot after stabbing fiancé to death with sword during meth session at home on Christmas Eve

A Missouri woman was pictured with a bright smile on her face after being charged with killing her fiance with a sword on Christmas Eve after the couple was high on meth, Your Content has learned.

Brittany Wilson, 32, is accused of killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve after consuming meth together hours earlier on the same day.

Officers found Wilson at the doorway to the home she shared with victim Harrison Foster, 34, with the sword in the front lawn after she called 911.

She told investigators that she believed Foster had several other entities living in his body, and she was setting him free by stabbing him.

Police said she claimed that Foster was harvesting body parts from individuals.

In the mug shot released Saturday by police, an orange-jumpsuit clad Wilson, who has two children, wore a wide smile.

Prior to the murder, Wilson had shared a meme on her Facebook profile about sharing multidimensional experiences with others,’according to FOX News.

