New York shattered another record on Christmas eve with 49,708 new COVID-19 cases, breaking its previous top figure by thousands as one in seven tests come back positive in the Empire State, Your Content has learned.

Nearly 50,000 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus on Christmas Eve alone as the state experiences an unprecedented spike driven by the Omicron variant.

Another 36,454 cases were confirmed Christmas Day in New York, though that figure is likely lower lower due to labs being closed on the holiday.

Positivity rates have also skyrocketed, with 14 percent of tests coming back positive, Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday.

New York’s latest data indicates 4,891 people are hospitalized statewide markedly less than the the 18,825 New Yorkers hospitalized April 9, 2020.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday seemed to admit the federal government has failed to authorize and distribute a sufficient number of at-home COVID tests.

The head of the NIAID said in an interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl that COVID cases are soaring, leading to an increased demand for COVID tests.

He said the Biden administration has increased the production of at-home tests but it’s still not enough as Omicron cases spike 41 percent overnight.

President Joe Biden promised to deliver 500 million COVID tests to Americans – but had not yet signed a contract to buy them, leading to some criticism ,’according to NBC4.

