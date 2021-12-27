Oregon father who said ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to Biden tells Steve Bannon it was a ‘chance to voice his disapproval’ of the ‘terrible things’ happening in the White House and insists the election was ‘100% stolen’ from Trump

The father who went viral on Christmas Eve for getting Joe Biden to say ‘Let’s go Brandon’ said he used the public call with the president to ‘voice my disapproval’ of the administration, Your Content has learned.

Jared Schmeck, 35, backtracked Monday on saying he is ‘not a Trumper’

- Advertisement -

The father of four who got Biden to say ‘Let’s go Brandon’ said the exchange was meant to show his ‘disapproval’ of the president.

‘Some of the media has run with that and said I don’t support Donald Trump,’ the former police officer told Steve Bannon Monday. ‘That’s absolutely false’

He also claimed the 2020 presidential election as ‘stolen’

On Christmas Eve, Schmeck went viral for calling into the president and first lady tracking of Santa Claus and using the phrase synonymous with ‘F**k Joe Biden’

- Advertisement -

The Oregon man originally said he ‘meant no disrespect’ but is now calling the comments a form of protest,’according to The HILL.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]