Painting of George Floyd depicted as Jesus in the arms of Mary is stolen TWICE from Catholic University and sparked ban on white artist’s work after it was branded blasphemous

A painting which depicts George Floyd as Jesus as a baby being cradled by Mary has twice been stolen from the Catholic university where it was displayed, with students banning the artwork and branding it blasphemous, Your Content has learned.

Kelly Latimore, the artist behind the provocative piece, says there is enough space in art both to praise Jesus and to honor Floyd.

- Advertisement -

It’s not an either-or scenario,’ he said. ‘Is it George Floyd? Yes. Is it Jesus? Yes. There’s sacredness in every person’

But students at the law school of the Catholic University of America, where Latimore’s ‘Mama’ was on display, were not happy about the ambiguous message.

Shortly after an alumnus wrote about the piece in a conservative outlet, a petition called for its removal and garnered more than 5,000 signatures.

The piece, which emulates the famous ‘Pieta’ and depicts a black Mary holding Jesus in her arms, was stolen twice before being banned from display.

- Advertisement -

The university has since apologized for the ‘confusion’ and said an investigation has been opened into the robberies,’according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]