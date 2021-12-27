Monday, December 27, 2021
    Pentagon announces it will CUT cost of living allowances for 48,000 troops because they don’t live in ‘expensive’ areas
    By Your Content Staff
    The Pentagon is dropping the cost-of-living stipend for thousands of U.S. troops come Jan. 1 as they have determined fewer regions have an excessively expensive cost of living across the U.S, Your Content has learned.

    DOD announced that troops in 15 metropolitan areas and 21 non metropolitan counties a total of about 48,000 will have their cost-of-living allowance cut.

    A total of $8.5 million will be doled out to about 6,000 troops who are stationed in regions that still qualify as excessively expensive.

    Regions that still qualify include New York City and Long Island in New York, Nantucket, Mass., Boulder, Colo., and San Francisco, Calif,’according to Boston News 25.

