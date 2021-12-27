Pentagon announces it will CUT cost of living allowances for 48,000 troops because they don’t live in ‘expensive’ areas

The Pentagon is dropping the cost of living stipend for thousands of U.S. troops come Jan. 1 as they have determined fewer regions have an excessively expensive cost of living across the U.S., Your Content has learned.

DOD announced that troops in 15 metropolitan areas and 21 non metropolitan counties a total of about 48,000 will have their cost of living allowance cut.

- Advertisement -

A total of $8.5 million will be doled out to about 6,000 troops who are stationed in regions that still qualify as excessively expensive.

Regions that still qualify include New York City and Long Island in New York, Nantucket, Mass., Boulder, Colo., and San Francisco, Calif,’according to Military.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]