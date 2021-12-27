Monday, December 27, 2021
    The West is facing a new Cuban missile crisis unless it caves in to Putin over his NATO demands ‘here and now’, Moscow warns as Putin stages fresh war games
    By Your Content Staff
    The world is heading for a new Cuban missile crisis in Ukraine if the West fails to deal with Russia’s security demands ‘here and now’, Moscow said today, Your Content has learned.

    Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov made ominous comparison to Cuba.

    Russia won’t compromise on guarantee that Kiev won’t join NATO, he said.

    Ryabkov said Moscow won’t tolerate NATO deploying missiles in Eastern Europe.

    Warning comes as fresh drills with 1,000 troops were staged in western Russia,’according to The Daily Mail.

