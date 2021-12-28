Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
More

    10 seater private Learjet goes down in flames near San Diego with no survivors on board after it ‘clipped power lines’ and disintegrated on impact: 2,500 are left without power on the ground
    1

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A 10 seater private jet has gone down in flames near San Diego after smashing into a power line with no survivors expected as the plane was completely obliterated, Your Content has learned.

    Doorbell camera vid shows the Learjet 35A hurtling towards the ground before a flash of light erupts across the clouded sky as it explodes in El Cajon, CA.

    - Advertisement -

    The jet, flying out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County, crashed in the area of Pepper Drive and North 2nd Street, at around 7.15pm Monday.

    San Diego Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Krugh said it smashed into power line and exploded.

    Fire crews said that they were unable to find survivors jet totally destroyed.

    The crash has caused a blackout for some 2,500 customers in the area,’according to CBS News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.