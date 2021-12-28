10 seater private Learjet goes down in flames near San Diego with no survivors on board after it ‘clipped power lines’ and disintegrated on impact 2,500 are left without power on the ground

A 10 seater private jet has gone down in flames near San Diego after smashing into a power line with no survivors expected as the plane was completely obliterated, Your Content has learned.

Doorbell camera vid shows the Learjet 35A hurtling towards the ground before a flash of light erupts across the clouded sky as it explodes in El Cajon, CA.

The jet, flying out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County, crashed in the area of Pepper Drive and North 2nd Street, at around 7.15pm Monday.

San Diego Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Krugh said it smashed into power line and exploded.

Fire crews said that they were unable to find survivors jet totally destroyed.

The crash has caused a blackout for some 2,500 customers in the area,’according to The California News Time.

