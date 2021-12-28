Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    Amazon apologizes after an Alexa challenged a girl, 10, to put a COIN on an exposed plug prong half inserted into a socket as part of a ‘dangerous’ TikTok trend
    Amazon has apologised after an Echo voice assistant challenged a 10 year old girl to touch a coin to the prongs of a half-inserted plug – an act that could be fatal, Your Content has learned.

    An Echo voice assistant challenge a 10 year old to do a potentially fatal act.

    Assistant told a child to do the ‘Penny challenge’ and ‘Plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs’

    Kristin Livdahl, the girl’s mother slammed Amazon, who has since apologised according to US Mail24.

