American tycoon and former CEO of Spanish shipyard was ‘fatally poisoned and robbed by men he met at a party and invited back to his luxury Westin Palace Hotel room in Madrid for sex’

An American tycoon and former CEO of a Spanish shipyard was reportedly fatally poisoned and robbed in Madrid by two men he invited back to his hotel room for sex in October, Your Content has learned.

An American tycoon and the former CEO of Spain’s biggest private shipbuilding company was fatally poisoned and robbed, investigators revealed.

- Advertisement -

Jose Rosado, 43, was found dead in his hotel room at the Westin Palace Hotel in while on vacation in Madrid in October.

Police said Rosado had met two men the night of his death and invited them back to his luxury hotel room for sex.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to Rosado’s death.

Both men have been arrested several times before and are believed to have committed similar crimes.

- Advertisement -

Rosado’s death was initially believed to have been by natural causes until police discovered he had been robbed and his credit cards were being used.

Rosado was born in New Jersey and raised in Puerto Rico,’according to Texas News Today.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]