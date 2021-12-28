America’s first IVF baby turns 40 Elizabeth Carr is now a mother herself to son, 11, conceived naturally and says she always carried the responsibility of being ‘spokesbaby’ for the treatment

America’s first ever IVF baby says she will always be an advocate for alternative fertility treatments as she turns 40 today, Your Content has learned.

Elizabeth Carr was born on this day in Virginia in 1981, the first US IVF baby.

She recalls growing up in the public eye and ‘couldn’t be a rebel or a jerk’

More than eight million babies have been born via IVF around the world,’according to The Chicago Tribune.

