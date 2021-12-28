Apple shuts ALL New York City stores as it is hit with a wave of staff shortages Omicron variant triggers de facto lockdowns as companies are forced to close

Apple has shuttered all 16 of its stores in New York due to a staffing shortage as Omicron variant tears through the state and triggers companies to implement their own de facto lockdowns, Your Content has learned.

The tech giant has also shut down shops in Los Angeles, Ohio, Texas, Georgia and Florida and London.

- Advertisement -

The company has twice delayed its return to the office plan and no new date has been set.

Covid cases in the U.S. have doubled over the past two weeks. On average, 235,269 Americans are testing positive for the virus every day.

This has triggered a de facto lockdown, where businesses, bars and restaurants are shutting down on their own as they’re hit with staff shortages.

Across the US on Tuesday, airlines canceled more than 700 flights the fifth day travelers were hit with delays.

- Advertisement -

The Association of Flight Attendants slammed the CDC for shortening the isolation period for those with COVID infection, claiming the agency bowed to corporate pressure,’according to CNBC.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]