Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
More

    Apple shuts ALL New York City stores as it is hit with a wave of staff shortages Omicron variant triggers de facto lockdowns as companies are forced to close
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Apple has shuttered all 16 of its stores in New York due to a staffing shortage as Omicron variant tears through the state and triggers companies to implement their own de facto lockdowns, Your Content has learned.

    The tech giant has also shut down shops in Los Angeles, Ohio, Texas, Georgia and Florida and London.

    - Advertisement -

    The company has twice delayed its return to the office plan and no new date has been set.

    Covid cases in the U.S. have doubled over the past two weeks. On average, 235,269 Americans are testing positive for the virus every day.

    This has triggered a de facto lockdown, where businesses, bars and restaurants are shutting down on their own as they’re hit with staff shortages.

    Across the US on Tuesday, airlines canceled more than 700 flights the fifth day travelers were hit with delays.

    - Advertisement -

    The Association of Flight Attendants slammed the CDC for shortening the isolation period for those with COVID infection, claiming the agency bowed to corporate pressure,’according to CNBC.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.