Biden tells governors there is ‘no federal solution on COVID’, admits he’s ‘clearly’ not done enough to improve testing and denies rejecting kits in October but still decides to take time out at Delaware beach house with Jill

President Joe Biden on Monday admitted that his administration has not done enough to ease the COVID testing demand, vowing to do better, Your Content has learned.

In a meeting with 25 of the nation’s governors, Biden acknowledged the long lines around the country.

‘That’s not enough. Clearly not enough,’ Biden said, adding: ‘We have to do more. We have to do better. And we will’

Meeting comes before he departed for Rehoboth Beach, where he will spend a few days at his family beach home in Delaware.

Biden administration faces criticism for a shortage of COVID tests.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said more tests will be available in January.

‘We’ve obviously got to do better,’ Fauci said Sunday on ABC’s This Week. ‘I think things will improve greatly as we get into January’

COVID cases hitting record highs in parts of country due to Omicron,’according to CNN.

