Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
More

    Bigger than she bargained for! Woman who drank alcohol within hours of getting new lip fillers wakes up in ‘ridiculous’ pain with VERY swollen face
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A British woman who made the mistake of drinking alcohol just hours after getting lip fillers was shocked when her face became horrifically swollen, Your Content has learned.

    Morgan Proudlock got her lips injected with hyaluronic acid and drank alcohol with friends hours later.

    - Advertisement -

    She woke up the next morning and discovered that her lips and the area around them were extremely puffy and swollen.

    Not only had they almost doubled in size, but she said the pain was ‘ridiculous’

    She opened up about it on TikTok, calling it the ‘worst thing she has ever done’

    Alcohol is best avoided for 24 hours after lip injections because it can act as a blood thinner, which ups the chances of bruising, inflammation, and swelling,’according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.