Bigger than she bargained for! Woman who drank alcohol within hours of getting new lip fillers wakes up in ‘ridiculous’ pain with VERY swollen face

A British woman who made the mistake of drinking alcohol just hours after getting lip fillers was shocked when her face became horrifically swollen, Your Content has learned.

Morgan Proudlock got her lips injected with hyaluronic acid and drank alcohol with friends hours later.

She woke up the next morning and discovered that her lips and the area around them were extremely puffy and swollen.

Not only had they almost doubled in size, but she said the pain was ‘ridiculous’

She opened up about it on TikTok, calling it the ‘worst thing she has ever done’

Alcohol is best avoided for 24 hours after lip injections because it can act as a blood thinner, which ups the chances of bruising, inflammation, and swelling,’according to The New York Post.

