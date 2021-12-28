Bloodthirsty grey SQUIRREL terrorises town by biting 18 victims in 48 hour rampage that leaves many too scared to leave their homes

A ‘bloodthirsty’ squirrel who left residents in a small Welsh town terrorised and scrambling for tetanus jabs has been caught after a 48 hour rampage injuring at least 18 people, Your Content has learned.

A ‘rogue’ grey squirrel attacked 18 people in Welsh town of Buckley, Flintshire.

- Advertisement -

He was nicknamed ‘Stripe’ by locals after the evil character in the Gremlins film.

After a two day rampage, Stripe was caught in a cage by Corrine Reynolds, 65.

Mrs Reynolds says the town ‘can breathe a sigh of relief’ after RSPCA took him,’according to FlipBoard.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]