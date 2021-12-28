Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    Bloodthirsty grey SQUIRREL terrorises town by biting 18 victims in 48 hour rampage that leaves many too scared to leave their homes
    A ‘bloodthirsty’ squirrel who left residents in a small Welsh town terrorised and scrambling for tetanus jabs has been caught after a 48 hour rampage injuring at least 18 people, Your Content has learned.

    A ‘rogue’ grey squirrel attacked 18 people in Welsh town of Buckley, Flintshire.

    He was nicknamed ‘Stripe’ by locals after the evil character in the Gremlins film.

    After a two day rampage, Stripe was caught in a cage by Corrine Reynolds, 65.

    Mrs Reynolds says the town ‘can breathe a sigh of relief’ after RSPCA took him,’according to FlipBoard.

