Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
More

    Cruel thief is caught on video dragging 85 year old woman with a cane out of Bronx elevator and swiping her purse before slamming her into a wall in crime ravaged New York City Four people assaulted in 24 hour period in subway system
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A shocking video captured the moment an 85 year old woman was slammed into a wall inside a Bronx apartment building after a cold hearted thief dragged her out of an elevator by her cane and rifled through her purse, Your Content has learned.

    The NYPD are looking for a man who dragged an 85 year old woman by her cane from an elevator into a wall before stealing her purse.

    - Advertisement -

    The recorded incident took place at 3.10p.m. on Sunday inside an apartment building near E. 149th St. and Morris Ave. in Mott Haven, in the Bronx.

    The callous thief walked into the elevator of the complex on the first floor and road with the elderly woman up to the sixth floor.

    He then got out when the doors opened, appeared to look down the floor’s hall to make sure no residents were out of their apartments.

    He then went back inside the elevator to steal the elderly woman’s purse.

    - Advertisement -

    To make her let go, the thief pulled the victim by her cane as far as into the hallway wall, knocking her to the ground.

    The elderly woman, whose identity remains protected, was taken to Lincoln Hospital with neck pain, police said.

    Later in the day, the thief was seen entering the elevator again with a stack of cash in his hand, believed to be from the purse. The amount he stole is unclear,’according to The Time News Network.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.