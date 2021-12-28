Cruel thief is caught on video dragging 85 year old woman with a cane out of Bronx elevator and swiping her purse before slamming her into a wall in crime ravaged New York City Four people assaulted in 24 hour period in subway system

A shocking video captured the moment an 85 year old woman was slammed into a wall inside a Bronx apartment building after a cold hearted thief dragged her out of an elevator by her cane and rifled through her purse, Your Content has learned.

The NYPD are looking for a man who dragged an 85 year old woman by her cane from an elevator into a wall before stealing her purse.

The recorded incident took place at 3.10p.m. on Sunday inside an apartment building near E. 149th St. and Morris Ave. in Mott Haven, in the Bronx.

The callous thief walked into the elevator of the complex on the first floor and road with the elderly woman up to the sixth floor.

He then got out when the doors opened, appeared to look down the floor’s hall to make sure no residents were out of their apartments.

He then went back inside the elevator to steal the elderly woman’s purse.

To make her let go, the thief pulled the victim by her cane as far as into the hallway wall, knocking her to the ground.

The elderly woman, whose identity remains protected, was taken to Lincoln Hospital with neck pain, police said.

Later in the day, the thief was seen entering the elevator again with a stack of cash in his hand, believed to be from the purse. The amount he stole is unclear,’according to The Time News Network.

