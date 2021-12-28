‘Delta Karen’ is revealed to be former Playboy model, Baywatch actress and Raiders cheerleader who now works as realtor FBI arrest her for assault on passenger, 80, who took his mask off to eat

A high flying realtor who worked for Coldwell Banker and Berkshire Hathaway in California has been revealed as the ‘Delta Karen’ who was arrested by the FBI for attacking an 80 year old passenger on a plane after he removed his face mask to eat while she was herself maskless, Your Content has learned.

Delta passenger Patricia Cornwall was arrested by the FBI on Thursday after getting into an altercation with a male passenger for not putting his mask on.

Cornwall, 51, was a former cheerleader with the Las Vegas Raiders.

She also had minor roles in Baywatch and Playboy Cheerleaders.

She worked as a real estate agent in Los Angeles but appeared to have relocated to the Florida panhandle in recent months.

The older male passenger had been eating at the time he was approached by an unmasked Cornwall and told to ‘mask up’

The pair shouted expletives at each other with Cornwall hitting, scratching and spitting at him during the row.

Cornwall was taken into custody when the plane reached Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport,’according to The New York Post.

