Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
More

    ‘Delta Karen’ is revealed to be former Playboy model, Baywatch actress and Raiders cheerleader who now works as realtor FBI arrest her for assault on passenger, 80, who took his mask off to eat
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A high flying realtor who worked for Coldwell Banker and Berkshire Hathaway in California has been revealed as the ‘Delta Karen’ who was arrested by the FBI for attacking an 80 year old passenger on a plane after he removed his face mask to eat while she was herself maskless, Your Content has learned.

    Delta passenger Patricia Cornwall was arrested by the FBI on Thursday after getting into an altercation with a male passenger for not putting his mask on.

    - Advertisement -

    Cornwall, 51, was a former cheerleader with the Las Vegas Raiders.

    She also had minor roles in Baywatch and Playboy Cheerleaders.

    She worked as a real estate agent in Los Angeles but appeared to have relocated to the Florida panhandle in recent months.

    The older male passenger had been eating at the time he was approached by an unmasked Cornwall and told to ‘mask up’

    - Advertisement -

    The pair shouted expletives at each other with Cornwall hitting, scratching and spitting at him during the row.

    Cornwall was taken into custody when the plane reached Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport,’according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.