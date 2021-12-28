Fake Starbucks store with same logo calling itself ‘We Proudly Serve’ opens up in poverty stricken Venezuela

A supermarket owner in communist-run Venezuela has brewed up the bizarre idea of ripping off Starbucks by serving up a cup of joe to the poverty stricken residents while using the famous branding of the US coffee giant, Your Content has learned.

A fake Starbucks café recently opened up inside supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela.

Jorge Nieves admitted that the shop is not affiliated with the Seattle-based company.

He said he purchased the ‘equipment and the product’ and that he was given ‘a guideline of what we could do and what we could not do’

Employees at the shop are dressed in counterfeit Starbucks t-shirts and serve drinks that are sold between $3 and $7,’according to The New York Times Post.

