Female tattoo parlor owner, 44, and woman, 35, who were among four people murdered in Colorado gunman’s ‘killing spree’ before he was shot dead by cops

A Denver tattoo parlor owner has been identified by loved ones as one of four people in Colorado who were killed during a shooting spree carried out by a lone gunman on Monday night, Your Content has learned.

Four victim were killed and three injured, including a cop, in a shooting spree that occurred across the greater Denver area Monday night.

Alicia Cardenas, 44, and Alyssa Gunn Maldonado, 35, identified by friends on social media as two of the fatalities.

Cardenas owned Sol Tribe tattoo parlor in Denver where first phase of the rampage took place.

Alyssa Gunn Maldonado’s husband, piercing artist Jimmy Maldonado, was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital.

Police say the gunman whose identity remains unknown fired shots at six locations across the city.

Witnesses described gunman as a tall, blonde man wearing a trench coat.

The gunman was fatally shot after he opened fire at officers and struck one in the back; the cop was in surgery.

The motive behind the ‘killing spree’ remains unknown and an investigation into the incidents is ongoing,’according to FOX31.

