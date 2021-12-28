Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    Five Texas children, aged 7 to 16, are found home alone on Christmas morning after their father beats their mother to death before turning the gun on himself in apparent murder suicide
    A Texas father of five killed the mother of his children and then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder suicide after the family returned from a Christmas party on Christmas Eve, Your Content has learned.

    Arsenio Gonzalez, 45, and wife Maria, 42, were found dead on the family’s front lawn outside their trailer home in Houston at around 1 a.m. Christmas morning.

    Their five children, ages ranging from seven to 16 years old, were found inside the trailer home.

    Police discovered Maria with significant head trauma and husband Arsenio with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    The Gonzalez family had gotten back from a function on Christmas Eve when the apparent murder suicide happened,’according to The Daily Advent.

