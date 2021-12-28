Former TikTok moderator sues the company for ‘severe psychological trauma’ after having to watch hours of videos containing rape, animal cruelty, cannibalism, and mass murder

A former TikTok moderator is suing the company, claiming that she had to watch hours of videos containing rape, animal cruelty, cannibalism, and mass murder, which prompted her to experience ‘severe psychological trauma, Your Content has learned.

Candie Frazier moderated videos uploaded to TikTok through her employer, the third party contracting firm Telus International.

She made sure videos followed TikTok’s community guidelines and were deemed appropriate.

She said she was exposed to videos that contained ‘thousands of acts of extreme and graphic violence’

This allegedly resulted in her developing depression, anxiety, and PTSD, which left her with ‘severe and debilitating’ panic attacks.

Frazier said that TikTok did not meet industry recognized standards to protect moderators’ mental health.

She was allowed infrequent breaks and alleged that TikTok ‘heavily punishes any time taken away from watching graphic videos’

Frazier’s class action lawsuit is against TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance,’according to The New York Post.

