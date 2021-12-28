Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
More

    Ghislaine Maxwell jurors begin their fifth day of deliberations after judge urges them to stay an hour later until they reach a verdict in the case and defense objects to asking jury to ‘hurry it up’
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Will this finally be judgment day for Ghislaine Maxwell, Your Content has learned.

    The jury of six men and six women in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial failed to deliver a verdict on Monday after returning from Christmas break.

    - Advertisement -

    The jury has now deliberated for 24 hours and 40 minutes.

    Yesterday the jury asked for a transcript of testimony of the boyfriend of the accuser Jane.

    They also asked for a definition of enticement one of the two charges that relate to Jane include Maxwell enticing her to be sexually abusing by Epstein.

    The judge gave them the additional instruction that it could mean’Attracting, inducing or luring using hope or desire’

    - Advertisement -

    Jurors broke for the holiday without reaching a verdict last Wednesday, turning down an offer to work Thursday.

    The decision meant Maxwell spent Christmas Day her 60th birthday behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

    Maxwell has maintained her innocence and her lawyers have bashed her accusers as being motivated by money,’according to The New York Times.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.