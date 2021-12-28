Ghislaine Maxwell jurors begin their fifth day of deliberations after judge urges them to stay an hour later until they reach a verdict in the case and defense objects to asking jury to ‘hurry it up’

Will this finally be judgment day for Ghislaine Maxwell, Your Content has learned.

The jury of six men and six women in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial failed to deliver a verdict on Monday after returning from Christmas break.

The jury has now deliberated for 24 hours and 40 minutes.

Yesterday the jury asked for a transcript of testimony of the boyfriend of the accuser Jane.

They also asked for a definition of enticement one of the two charges that relate to Jane include Maxwell enticing her to be sexually abusing by Epstein.

The judge gave them the additional instruction that it could mean’Attracting, inducing or luring using hope or desire’

Jurors broke for the holiday without reaching a verdict last Wednesday, turning down an offer to work Thursday.

The decision meant Maxwell spent Christmas Day her 60th birthday behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Maxwell has maintained her innocence and her lawyers have bashed her accusers as being motivated by money,’according to The New York Times.

—

