Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    ‘I believe if she runs, she wins’ Joe Rogan backs former First Lady Michelle Obama to win against Trump if she decides to run for the 2024 Presidential election unless she ‘backs lockdowns and mandates’
    By Your Content Staff
    Podcast host Joe Rogan has backed Michelle Obama to beat Donald Trump if she decides to run in the 2024 Presidential election, Your Content has learned.

    Comedian predicted Obama could line up with Kamala Harris as running mate.

    Rogan says only thing that could stop her would be if she backed lockdowns.

    But he suggested ‘super team’ of Trump and DeSantis could also be a winner.

    Comes amid poor approval for Biden and rumors DNC will back another runner,’according to The Warp.

