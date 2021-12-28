‘I created this just by thinking it’: Paralysed man, 62, is first person to tweet a message using his MIND thanks to tiny brain implant

A paralysed man in Australia has become the first person to tweet a message via direct thought thanks to a tiny brain implant the size of a paperclip, Your Content has learned.

Philip O’Keefe, 62, from Australia, has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) which has left him unable to move his upper limbs.

- Advertisement -

His tweet read ‘No need for keystrokes or voices. I created this tweet just by thinking it.’ #helloworldbci

He successfully turned his direct thought to text using the Stentrode brain computer interface (BCI) on December 23,’according to The Tech Times.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]