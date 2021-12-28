Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    ‘I created this just by thinking it’: Paralysed man, 62, is first person to tweet a message using his MIND thanks to tiny brain implant
    A paralysed man in Australia has become the first person to tweet a message via direct thought thanks to a tiny brain implant the size of a paperclip, Your Content has learned.

    Philip O’Keefe, 62, from Australia, has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) which has left him unable to move his upper limbs.

    His tweet read ‘No need for keystrokes or voices. I created this tweet just by thinking it.’ #helloworldbci

    He successfully turned his direct thought to text using the Stentrode brain computer interface (BCI) on December 23,’according to The Tech Times.

