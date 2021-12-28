Iowa school volleyball coach, 22, is charged with having sex with boy, 17, ‘she began flirting with after he hit her car by accident’

The former head volleyball coach of a rural Iowa school district has been charged with having sex with, and sending explicit photos to, a 17 year old student she met after he backed into her car, Your Content has learned.

Brycelyn Haughey, 22, faces a maximum of 20 year in prison for her actions.

She was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

The volleyball coach met a 17 year old student when he backed into her car.

They exchanged numbers and later met at her home for drinks and sex.

She had since moved to a different school district, but resigned this month,’according to WBZ Radio.

