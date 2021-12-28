Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    Iowa school volleyball coach, 22, is charged with having sex with boy, 17, ‘she began flirting with after he hit her car by accident’
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    The former head volleyball coach of a rural Iowa school district has been charged with having sex with, and sending explicit photos to, a 17 year old student she met after he backed into her car, Your Content has learned.

    Brycelyn Haughey, 22, faces a maximum of 20 year in prison for her actions.

    She was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

    The volleyball coach met a 17 year old student when he backed into her car.

    They exchanged numbers and later met at her home for drinks and sex.

    She had since moved to a different school district, but resigned this month,’according to WBZ Radio.

