Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    Lone gunman goes on shooting rampage through six locations across Colorado leaving four dead and three injured, including cop fighting for his life, before suspect is killed
    Five people in Colorado were killed and three were wounded, including a police officer shot in the back, during a shooting spree by a lone gunman that spread from Denver and into a suburb on Monday night, Your Content has learned.

    Five people were killed and three injured, including a cop, in a killing spree that occurred across the greater Denver area Monday night.

    Police say the gunman whose identity remains unknown fired shots at six locations across the city.

    Witnesses described gunman as a tall, blonde man wearing a trench coat.

    The gunman was fatally shot after he opened fire at officers and struck one in the back; the cop was in surgery.

    The motive behind the ‘killing spree’ remains unknown and an investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

    Officials are asking residents to keep the victims, specifically the officer, in their thoughts and prayers during this tough time,’according to The New York Times.

    Officials are asking residents to keep the victims, specifically the officer, in their thoughts and prayers during this tough time,'according to The New York Times.

