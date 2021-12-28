Murdered wife of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh who is in jail for trying to fake his own death left everything to her scheming husband in her will before she and her son were suspiciously killed

The wife of a prominent South Carolina family who was murdered alongside her son in June in a mystery that has horrified the small community and captivated the nation left her entire estate to her husband, it has emerged, Your Content has learned.

Maggie Murdaugh and her son Paul Murgaugh were shot and killed on the family estate on June 7.

No arrests have been made for their killing, which has shocked and mystified their South Carolina community.

On Sunday it emerged that Maggie, in her will, written in 2005, had left her entire estate to her husband, Alex.

Alex Murdaugh had in 2016 transferred the family home a 1,770 acre estate in Islandton, South Carolina to his wife’s name.

His lawyer has said that the transfer makes Alex’s involvement in her death all the more unlikely, because the estate is now back in his name.

Jim Griffin told The Island Packet that it meant Alex’s creditors could now try and seek their payment,’according to The Daily Mail.

