NFL sets single-day record with 106 COVID-19 infections among players ‘but may cut quarantine times in line with CDC guidelines’ League mandates booster shots for media ahead of playoffs and Super Bowl LVI

The NFL set an unfortunate record on Monday by placing a record 106 players on the league’s COVID-19 list, nearly doubling the previous single day mark, Your Content has learned.

All of the players have tested positive for the virus, including 96 who were found to be infected during Monday’s screenings, according to NFL Network.

The NFL is mandating booster shots for media, who will need to get the injection by January 12 in order to apply for playoff and Super Bowl LVI credentials.

The Carolina Panthers sent all of their players home from Bank of America Stadium after six more players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday,’according to The Daily Advent.

