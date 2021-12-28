Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    Now get rid or your mandates, Joe Ron DeSantis’ office joins Kristi Noem and host of Republicans demanding Biden get rid of ‘useless’ sweeping nationwide rules after he said there was ‘no federal solution’ for COVID
    By Your Content Staff
    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to scrap his ‘useless’ vaccine mandates after he told the leaders of 25 states that there is ‘no federal solution’ to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

    Florida’s Republican governor accused Biden of ‘abdicating responsibility’

    Four GOP governors called on him to roll back vaccine mandates in response.

    South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said she and Biden ‘finally agree’

    Other Republicans are blasting Biden after he said ‘there is no federal solution’ to combatting COVID-19 during a virtual meeting with 25 governors.

    Sen. Tom Cotton, from Arkansas, slammed the president for implementing illegal mandates COVID and blamed his ‘incompetence’ for the surging virus.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said if combatting the virus falls on the states, than the ‘Texas solution is no mandates and personal responsibility’

    However, the president’s supporters rushed to his defense, alleging the Republicans took his remarks from the meeting out of context.

    They claimed the now viral clip of Biden was ‘a total lie’ and edited to suggest he is ‘quitting on dealing with COVID and just throwing it to the states,’according to News Break.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

