Now get rid or your mandates, Joe Ron DeSantis’ office joins Kristi Noem and host of Republicans demanding Biden get rid of ‘useless’ sweeping nationwide rules after he said there was ‘no federal solution’ for COVID

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to scrap his 'useless' vaccine mandates after he told the leaders of 25 states that there is 'no federal solution' to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday.

Florida’s Republican governor accused Biden of ‘abdicating responsibility’

Four GOP governors called on him to roll back vaccine mandates in response.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said she and Biden ‘finally agree’

Other Republicans are blasting Biden after he said ‘there is no federal solution’ to combatting COVID-19 during a virtual meeting with 25 governors.

Sen. Tom Cotton, from Arkansas, slammed the president for implementing illegal mandates COVID and blamed his ‘incompetence’ for the surging virus.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said if combatting the virus falls on the states, than the ‘Texas solution is no mandates and personal responsibility’

However, the president’s supporters rushed to his defense, alleging the Republicans took his remarks from the meeting out of context.

They claimed the now viral clip of Biden was ‘a total lie’ and edited to suggest he is ‘quitting on dealing with COVID and just throwing it to the states,’according to News Break.

