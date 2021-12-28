Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    Outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio brags it’s a ‘historic day’ as his new private sector COVID mandate comes into effect, with businesses BANNED from letting workers who haven’t had the shot onto their premises
    By Your Content Staff
    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace has taken effect amid a spike in coronavirus infections, Your Content has learned.

    De Blasio’s sweeping vaccine mandate for employers takes effect Monday.

    Workers at roughly 184,000 businesses are required to show vaccination proof.

    Without at least one shot they are now barred from entering the workplace.

    Mandate takes effect just days before de Blasio ends his term on January 1.

    He has hinted strongly at plans to run for New York governor next year,’according to News Break.

