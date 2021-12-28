Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
More

    Pictured on his tranquil Arizona ranch and wedding venue, the ex-Marine accused of being an ‘FBI plant sent to help incite January 6 Capitol riot’ refuses to answer to right wing conspiracy theory
    P

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Driving a golf cart around his small and immaculate desert ranch, Ray Epps appears a man in his element, Your Content has learned.

    Ray Epps, a Marine veteran, was seen in video urging a group of Trump supporters in Washington DC to ‘go into the Capitol’ on January 5 and 6.

    - Advertisement -

    Epps, 60, who is at the center of a conspiracy theory alleging he was an FBI plant sent to help incite the deadly riot.

    Epps is the former president of the largest chapter of the far right anti government militia group the Oath Keepers.

    His alleged involvement in the deadly insurrection was highlighted in the DOJ’s House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing in October.

    U.S Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) showed video clips of Epps repeatedly encouraging protestors on the streets of DC to ‘go into’ the Capitol.

    - Advertisement -

    Epps was seen addressing supporters on the street on January 5 saying: ‘I’m probably going to go to jail for it, OK? Tomorrow, we need to go into the Capitol’

    There is no evidence that Epps, a sergeant in the military, ever entered the building himself and he was never arrested in connection to the siege,’according to The DailyMail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.