Pictured on his tranquil Arizona ranch and wedding venue, the ex-Marine accused of being an ‘FBI plant sent to help incite January 6 Capitol riot’ refuses to answer to right wing conspiracy theory

Driving a golf cart around his small and immaculate desert ranch, Ray Epps appears a man in his element, Your Content has learned.

Ray Epps, a Marine veteran, was seen in video urging a group of Trump supporters in Washington DC to ‘go into the Capitol’ on January 5 and 6.

Epps, 60, who is at the center of a conspiracy theory alleging he was an FBI plant sent to help incite the deadly riot.

Epps is the former president of the largest chapter of the far right anti government militia group the Oath Keepers.

His alleged involvement in the deadly insurrection was highlighted in the DOJ’s House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing in October.

U.S Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) showed video clips of Epps repeatedly encouraging protestors on the streets of DC to ‘go into’ the Capitol.

Epps was seen addressing supporters on the street on January 5 saying: ‘I’m probably going to go to jail for it, OK? Tomorrow, we need to go into the Capitol’

There is no evidence that Epps, a sergeant in the military, ever entered the building himself and he was never arrested in connection to the siege,’according to The DailyMail.

