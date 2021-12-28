Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    Presidential historian and former Biden speechwriter Jon Meacham claims White House run by Trump in 2024 will create constitutional crisis because ‘whatever happens, he will claim he won’ as Dems press voting rights legislation
    Presidential historian and former Biden speechwriter Jon Meacham said that he believes if ex-President Donald Trump runs for a third time in 2024, America may be thrown into a civil war as Democrats continue to press for voting rights legislation, Your Content has learned.

    Fareed Zakaria said in an interview that Trump will claim he won regardless of the results in 2020 and asked Meacham if that was a Constitutional crisis.

    ‘I think it’s an unfolding one,’ Meacham said.

    ‘I think we came as close to losing the Constitution that day as we have since Fort Sumter,’ he added.

    Meacham is a Vanderbilt University professor and frequent CNN guest who helped Biden write his inaugural address.

    He’s also a frequent critic of Trump, having accused him of treason,’according to The Daily Advent.

