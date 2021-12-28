Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    Rand Paul says Fauci is responsible for THOUSANDS of COVID deaths across the US because he ‘deemphasized therapeutics’ while focusing entirely on vaccines
    Sen. Rand Paul blamed Dr. Anthony Fauci for thousands of Covid deaths because he said the White House chief medical advisor pushed vaccines while ignoring therapeutics, Your Content has learned.

    The Kentucky Republican accused Fauci of having a ‘bias’ toward vaccines that dates back to the AIDS crisis.

    ‘I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now because [Fauci’s] deemphasized the idea that there are therapeutics’

    The senator also claimed that thousands had died because Fauci did not take into account natural immunity in prioritizing vaccinations.

    The CDC recommends that all people be fully vaccinated regardless of previous infection 7 ,’according to FOX News.

