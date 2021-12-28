Schizophrenic inmate, 22, who was beaten unconscious by prison gang who threw a MICROWAVE at his head has been left with severe brain injury, is unable to walk, eat solid food and has no short-term memory Attackers are charged with attempted murder

A schizophrenic inmate who was brutally beaten by a prison gang as he awaited trial on charges of criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a knife has been left with severe brain injury, Your Content has learned.

Jayshawn Boyd, 22, was brutally beaten by a group of seven inmates inside the Essex County Correctional Facility on September 23.

Video of the incident showed inmates punching, stomping and hitting Boyd with an industrial mop and even a microwave.

He was in a coma for nearly three months and now has a severe brain injury that left him unable to walk or eat solid food on his own.

He also lost his short term memory and has no recollection of the brutal beating.

Boyd was in the prison awaiting trial on criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a knife charges.

His family has said he did not belong in a ‘gang unit’ at the jail and are now planning to sue the facility.

Violence in prisons has increased over the past year as more corrections officers are quitting amid the pandemic,’according to The New York Times.

—

