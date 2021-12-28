Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
More

    Schizophrenic inmate, 22, who was beaten unconscious by prison gang who threw a MICROWAVE at his head has been left with severe brain injury, is unable to walk, eat solid food and has no short-term memory Attackers are charged with attempted murder
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A schizophrenic inmate who was brutally beaten by a prison gang as he awaited trial on charges of criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a knife has been left with severe brain injury, Your Content has learned.

    Jayshawn Boyd, 22, was brutally beaten by a group of seven inmates inside the Essex County Correctional Facility on September 23.

    - Advertisement -

    Video of the incident showed inmates punching, stomping and hitting Boyd with an industrial mop and even a microwave.

    He was in a coma for nearly three months and now has a severe brain injury that left him unable to walk or eat solid food on his own.

    He also lost his short term memory and has no recollection of the brutal beating.

    Boyd was in the prison awaiting trial on criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a knife charges.

    - Advertisement -

    His family has said he did not belong in a ‘gang unit’ at the jail and are now planning to sue the facility.

    Violence in prisons has increased over the past year as more corrections officers are quitting amid the pandemic,’according to The New York Times.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.