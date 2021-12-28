Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
More

    Slain Florida student Miya Marcano’s death is ruled a ‘homicide of undetermined means’ after she was ‘murdered by her handyman who broke into her apartment using a master key’
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Florida medical examiner has ruled that a college student who authorities say was killed by a handyman at an apartment complex where they both worked died by ‘homicide of undetermined means’, Your Content has learned.

    An autopsy report obtained on Monday says Florida college student Miya Marcano, 19, died by ‘homicide of undetermined means’

    - Advertisement -

    Her body was found on October 2 bound with duct tape near her apartment complex following a week long search.

    The body was ‘nearly completely skeletonized’ when found and black duct tape was found around her neck, wrists and ankles.

    Authorities say Armando Caballero, who worked maintenance at her apartment complex, used a master key to get into her apartment.

    He had made unwanted advances at Marcano,’according to NBC6.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.