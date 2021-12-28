Slain Florida student Miya Marcano’s death is ruled a ‘homicide of undetermined means’ after she was ‘murdered by her handyman who broke into her apartment using a master key’

A Florida medical examiner has ruled that a college student who authorities say was killed by a handyman at an apartment complex where they both worked died by ‘homicide of undetermined means’, Your Content has learned.

An autopsy report obtained on Monday says Florida college student Miya Marcano, 19, died by ‘homicide of undetermined means’

Her body was found on October 2 bound with duct tape near her apartment complex following a week long search.

The body was ‘nearly completely skeletonized’ when found and black duct tape was found around her neck, wrists and ankles.

Authorities say Armando Caballero, who worked maintenance at her apartment complex, used a master key to get into her apartment.

He had made unwanted advances at Marcano,’according to NBC6.

