Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    Surf school owner turned QAnon conspiracy theorist writes letter begging for forgiveness from prison where he’s awaiting trial for ‘murdering his two children, 2, and 10, with a spearfishing gun because he thought they had serpent DNA’
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A California surf school owner who became a QAnon conspiracy theorist and allegedly murdered his two children with a spearfishing gun because he was convinced they had ‘serpent DNA’ has written a letter to friends begging for forgiveness from jail before his trial, Your Content has learned.

    Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, wrote a letter to friends begging for forgiveness after allegedly murdering his two children in August.

    Coleman is charged with killing his son Kaleo, two, and daughter Roxy, 10 months, because he thought the kids had ‘serpent DNA’

    He allegedly shot his daughter 12 times and his son 17 times with a spearfishing gun and dumped their bodies in brush on a Christian Ranch in Mexico.

    Coleman had gone to Mexico without telling his wife and, was apprehended at the border reentering the US two days after the murder.

    The charge makes him eligible for the death penalty, otherwise his maximum sentence would be life in prison with a fine of up to $250,000,’according to The Daily Advent.

