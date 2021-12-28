US chartered evacuation flights allowing Afghans to flee the Taliban are suspended amid fears the Islamist group was using the planes to leave the country and raise cash abroad

US chartered evacuation flights which allow Afghans to flee the Taliban have been suspended over fears the Islamist group was using the planes to leave the country and raise money abroad, Your Content has learned.

The Taliban had demanded several seats on US chartered Qatar Airways flights from Kabul to Qatar’s capital Doha for fighters and supporters.

- Advertisement -

It was an alleged attempt for them to raise funds and send money back to Afghanistan.

A dispute over whether Taliban can use the planes meant Islamists have reportedly halted flights,’according to The New York Times.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]