Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
More

    US chartered evacuation flights allowing Afghans to flee the Taliban are suspended amid fears the Islamist group was using the planes to leave the country and raise cash abroad
    U

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    US chartered evacuation flights which allow Afghans to flee the Taliban have been suspended over fears the Islamist group was using the planes to leave the country and raise money abroad, Your Content has learned.

    The Taliban had demanded several seats on US chartered Qatar Airways flights from Kabul to Qatar’s capital Doha for fighters and supporters.

    - Advertisement -

    It was an alleged attempt for them to raise funds and send money back to Afghanistan.

    A dispute over whether Taliban can use the planes meant Islamists have reportedly halted flights,’according to The New York Times.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.