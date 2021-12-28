Woman born with two uteruses becomes pregnant in BOTH at the same time and gives birth to hospital’s youngest baby at just 22 weeks

A Nebraska woman who was born with a double uterus was shocked to discover that she was pregnant in both of them at the same time but the pregnancy would not go smoothly, and she went into early labor at just 22.5 weeks gestation, Your Content has learned.

Megan Phipps, 24, was born with uterine didelphys, a rare condition in which she has two uteruses.

She’d had two previous pregnancies in her right uterus and assumed the left one wasn’t ‘active’ until this year, when she learned she was pregnant with twins.

Babies were growing in both uteruses at the same time, a one in 50 million chance.

But she went into labor early and delivered them both in June at 22.5 weeks, weighing less than a pound each.

Her first daughter, Riley, died after 12 days, but her second, Reece, has survived with the help of oxygen and blood transfusions.

Reece was youngest baby ever to be born and survive at Bryan Health in Lincoln, Nebraska,’according to The Washington Post.

