Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
More

    Woman born with two uteruses becomes pregnant in BOTH at the same time and gives birth to hospital’s youngest baby at just 22 weeks
    W

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Nebraska woman who was born with a double uterus was shocked to discover that she was pregnant in both of them at the same time but the pregnancy would not go smoothly, and she went into early labor at just 22.5 weeks gestation, Your Content has learned.

    Megan Phipps, 24, was born with uterine didelphys, a rare condition in which she has two uteruses.

    - Advertisement -

    She’d had two previous pregnancies in her right uterus and assumed the left one wasn’t ‘active’ until this year, when she learned she was pregnant with twins.

    Babies were growing in both uteruses at the same time, a one in 50 million chance.

    But she went into labor early and delivered them both in June at 22.5 weeks, weighing less than a pound each.

    Her first daughter, Riley, died after 12 days, but her second, Reece, has survived with the help of oxygen and blood transfusions.

    - Advertisement -

    Reece was youngest baby ever to be born and survive at Bryan Health in Lincoln, Nebraska,’according to The Washington Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.