Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    Alex Jones ‘feared for his life’ as his wife struck him ‘with a polished club’ during Christmas Eve fight and tried to hit him with a five pound stone ball, police report reveals
    By Your Content Staff
    Infowars host Alex Jones’ wife struck him ‘over 20 times’ including with a soap bottle and tried to hit him with a five-pound stone ball causing him to ‘fear for his life,’ according to a police report from their Christmas Eve fracas that was released Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

    Alex Jones’ wife struck him ‘over 20 times’ including with a soap bottle and tried to hit him with a five pound stone ball, the police report revealed.

    Erika Wulff Jones, wife of Infowars founder Alex Jones, was arrested for domestic violence at their Austin, Texas, residence on Christmas Eve.

    Jones added he was ‘in fear for his life,’ he told officers.

    Alex Jones said the incident wasn’t ‘some kind of personal hateful thing or anything’ and said his wife suffered from a ‘medication imbalance’

    She faces assault charges for causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest, which Jones said was caused by to a ‘medication imbalance’,’according to The Daily Beast.

