Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    Brooklyn bodybuilder accused of shooting his parents on Christmas morning at their $3.2m Long Island mansion waives rights to NJ extradition
    The bodybuilding obsessed son who allegedly shot both his parents at their $3.2million Long Island estate on Christmas morning has waived his right to an extradition hearing in New Jersey and will return to New York this week to face charges, Your Content has learned.

    Construction magnate Rocco Tomassetti, 65, and wife Vinceta Marsicano Tomassetti, were shot inside their 8,751 square foot, $3.2 million mansion.

    Their 29 year old son, Dino Tomassetti, was arrested in New Jersey after fleeing the scene in a Cadillac Escalade and charged as a fugitive from justice.

    Dino, who has been held in Bergen County Jail in New Jersey, agreed to be sent directly to Nassau County court for the case,’according to The Times News Network.

