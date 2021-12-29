Cancelled JK Rowling finally makes appearance in Harry Potter reunion as stars detail ‘the power of her writing’ alongside archive footage

Cancelled JK Rowling is finally set to make an appearance in the Harry Potter reunion with stars seen praising ‘the power of her writing’ alongside archive footage, Your Content has learned.

The absence of Harry Potter creator JK, 56, comes amid the ongoing row which kicked off last year over her views on transgender issues.

Despite the original reports, it has now been revealed she will be the topic of discussion and will appear in archive footage on the show.

A host of leading stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, are seen discussing her writing and the impact her books had on audiences.

She is also seen in a segment from 2019 discussing the uphill struggle to find an actor to play Harry when casting the first movie for The Philosopher’s Stone.

The author will not however appear in any fresh or recent footage.

In June 2020, she took to Twitter to criticize an opinion piece that used the term ‘people who menstruate’ instead of women,’according to The New York Post.

