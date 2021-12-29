Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases ‘isn’t allowing non infected passengers to disembark’ despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers
    More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner, Your Content has learned.

    Over 3,000 passengers are stuck aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship that is currently in Mexican waters after it sailed from Long Beach, California, on Friday.

    As many as 69 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Jalisco state health department.

    The health agency did not allow passengers to disembark Monday when the ship dock because of the outbreak, but later relented.

    Health officials asked for negative coronavirus tests for each of the passengers leaving the Carnival Panorama, but Carnival Cruise Line allegedly said no,’according to CNN.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

