Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers insists Biden’s antitrust crackdown on meat, oil and retail industries will make inflation WORSE and he should focus on fixing labor shortages

Clinton era Treasury Sec. Larry Summers claimed that President Biden’s anti monopoly crusade against meat, oil and retail industries to fight inflation was ‘science denial, Your Content has learned.

Summers said that all economists agree that anti trust measures are not anti inflationary.

- Advertisement -

‘Hipster Brandeisian antitrust, with which the Admin and its appointees flirt, is more likely to raise than lower prices,’ Summers said.

The Biden administration is currently investigating meat and oil conglomerates for anti competitive practices.

Summers says that Biden should instead focus on the labor shortage,’according to The Hill.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]