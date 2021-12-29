Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
More

    Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers insists Biden’s antitrust crackdown on meat, oil and retail industries will make inflation WORSE and he should focus on fixing labor shortages
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Clinton era Treasury Sec. Larry Summers claimed that President Biden’s anti monopoly crusade against meat, oil and retail industries to fight inflation was ‘science denial, Your Content has learned.

    Summers said that all economists agree that anti trust measures are not anti inflationary.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘Hipster Brandeisian antitrust, with which the Admin and its appointees flirt, is more likely to raise than lower prices,’ Summers said.

    The Biden administration is currently investigating meat and oil conglomerates for anti competitive practices.

    Summers says that Biden should instead focus on the labor shortage,’according to The Hill.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.