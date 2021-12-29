Denver gunman, 47, who killed five wrote novel using pseudonym about tattoo parlor rampage and ranted online about masculine supremacy Police release footage of him on spree and say he ‘targeted’ victims

The Denver gunman who shot and killed five people on Monday night, several of them connected to the tattoo industry, had self published a novel in which a character with his name murders people at tattoo parlors as an act of revenge against the world, Your Content has learned.

Lyndon McLeod, 47, shot and killed five people on Monday night across Denver in what police said was a targeted killing spree.

Four of the five victims have been named; three of them were killed in tattoo parlors and McLeod appears to have been connected to them.

One man was shot in his home, and the fifth victim was a clerk at a hotel he was linked to, police said.

McLeod had self published a series of fantasy books, and ranted online about the emasculation of men and the need to ‘dominate’, quoting Donald Trump.

In one of the books a character with his name shoots and kills people at a tattoo parlor.

His social media feeds showed him living in a shipping container up a mountain, where he said he was surrounded by ‘books, guns and meat’

McLeod died on Monday evening after he was shot by a police officer, who was also shot but is expected to survive,’according to ABC News.

