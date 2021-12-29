Dr. Dre to pay $100 MILLION to ex-wife Nicole Young as they settle divorce and the rapper is ‘delighted’ she’s ‘only’ getting fraction of his $820M fortune

Dr. Dre will be forced to pay $100 million to his ex-wife Nicole Young after the couple finalized a divorce settlement, Your Content has learned.

Dr. Dre and ex-wife Nicole Young have reached a divorce settlement.

The rapper will pay Young $50 million now and the same amount in one year.

The former NWA member has an incredible fortune valued at $820 million.

Young had been seeking half of Dre’s assets but was stymied by a prenup.

Dre will keep the rights to his master recordings.

His ex won’t receive spousal support and is on the hook for her legal fees.

Young filed for divorce in June 2020, and it was finalized this December,’according to The Daily Advent.

