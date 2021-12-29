Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    Duke University orders all staff to get Covid-19 vaccine booster by Feb 1 or face the boot
    Duke University has announced that it will require all faculty and staff to get a Covid-19 booster shot before the start of February or 28 days after they are eligible, Your Content has learned.

    Any employee who fails to get the shot will be placed on administrative leave.

    If they have not received the jab within seven days, they will be fired.

    The North Carolina school joins other elite colleges imposing vaccine mandates.

    Comes amid soaring spread of the Omicron variant and record cases Tuesday,’according to The News Observer.

