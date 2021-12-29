ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Dickerson dies aged 44, from colon cancer two years after his wife died from melanoma, leaving their son, 11, orphaned

ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Dickerson has died aged 44 from complications of colon cancer, Your Content has learned.

Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears for ESPN, died from colon cancer.

He died two years after his wife Caitlin passed away from melanoma, leaving their 11 year old son Parker orphaned.

Tributes have poured in the for the reporter, who has been described by friends and colleagues as ‘universally respected’ and ‘the most helpful and cheery’ man,’according to CBS2.

